Vieira hoping to learn from Reyna

Patrick Vieira will look to lean on the experience of New York City sporting director Claudio Reyna after taking charge of the MLS club.

Vieira will swap his role as head coach of Manchester City's Elite Development Squad on January 1 to take control in the United States in his first full-time senior coaching position.

Vieira said he will work closely with Reyna – who had spells with Rangers, Sunderland and City during his playing career – and is hoping to feed off his colleague's knowledge.

"Claudio is someone who had a fantastic experience as a footballer and knowing the MLS really well is someone who will be really important for me," Vieira told NYCFC.com.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him. His help will be really important.

"I still have a lot to learn, but what was important for me was to have the right people around me who can help me understand how things work in the MLS.

"But at the end of the day it is a football match, it is 11 against 11, the size of the goals are the same - it's just to be clear about the philosophy and the way I want to play.

"My philosophy is clear. I want to play attractive, offensive football, to create chances and score goals. That's how I grew up as a player and as a manager that is a philosophy that I will try to push the team to follow.

"We want to win silverware. We are working hard and will be judged on what we win at the end of the season. It's a massive challenge."

New York City failed to reach the MLS Cup play-offs despite the squad featuring former European stars David Villa, Frank Lampard and Andrea Pirlo.