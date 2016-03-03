Vieira refuses to rule Arsenal, United out of title race

Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira believes Arsene Wenger's men can still win the Premier League title and refused to rule Manchester United out of the race.

Arsenal have come in for heavy criticism after suffering a second straight defeat in a 2-1 loss to relegation-threatened Swansea City, which followed a 3-2 reverse at United on Sunday.

Those results have left Arsenal six points adrift of leaders Leicester City in perhaps the most open title race in Premier League history, leading Alexis Sanchez to claim the north London club lack self-belief ahead of this weekend's derby with second-placed Tottenham.

Meanwhile, United - having earned back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since November - are 10 points off the pace and level on points with Manchester City, who were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool in midweek.

But Vieira feels neither Manchester team nor Arsenal are out of the running.

Responding to a question from Omnisport during a conference call on Thursday, the New York City head coach said: "I'm watching the league and I think when you look at the table anything can happen.

"I think with Arsenal losing, City losing, Leicester drawing [with West Brom], even Spurs losing [to West Ham], it's still a really open Premier League, really exciting.

"I think the fans love that kind of drama and situation and I still believe even United [are] still in a good seat to win the title.

"I know it is only 10 games [left] but 10 is quite a lot of points on the table.

"Arsenal still have a chance, City still have a chance, and I'm going to be sitting in front of my TV and just watching the games."