Vietnamese police confirm match-fixing players

Captain Pham Huu Phat, Nguyen Thanh Long Giang, Dinh Kien Trung, Nguyen Duc Thien, Ha Niem Tien and Phan Luu The Son were detained for questioning immediately after Dong Nai's 5-3 loss to Than Quang Ninh.

Long Giang, Kien Trung and Duc Thien are all former Vietnam internationals at Under-23 level, while The Son is an Under 19 representative.

The major general of the Vietnamese police force - Ho Sy Tien - confirmed the group of six were arrested, while he revealed they would be harshly punished as Vietnam football continues to battle widespread match fixing and illegal betting.

In April, another club Ninh Binh withdrew from the V.League 1 after being caught match fixing in the AFC Cup.

"After collecting all information and evidence, we worked with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) leaders and decided on a strict punishment, although the tournament may not wrap up with a happy ending this season," Tien said in Hanoi on Monday.

"These players allegedly defied the law, although they saw what happened to Ninh Binh's players.

"They must be prosecuted for bribery and extortion. It is to save Vietnamese football. The police will soon have a final conclusion on this case."

The arrests followed Dong Nai's 5-3 loss to Quang Ninh on Sunday.