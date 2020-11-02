Vilakazi: Sundowns have quality players ready to fill the space

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Sibusiso Vilakazi believes they have enough quality within the squad to fill the void in his absence.

The 30-year-old was rewarded with a new four-year contract by Sundowns in July this year after his standout performance during their treble-winning season.

The former Bidvest Wits star had his best campaign with the Brazilians last season when he managed to bag 10 goals and assists a further 12 from 38 appearances across all competitions under former coach Pitso Mosimane.

Vilakazi's campaign came to an end when he sustained a serious injury during Sundowns' 1-0 defeat against Baroka in the bio-bubble two games before the season ended.

However, Vilakazi is yet to take to the field this season as he continues to nurse his way back to full fitness.

'The recovery is going well as I am busy on the mend,' Vilakazi told his club's official website.

'In football, you do not have time as you are playing at a high level and there are quality players who are ready to fill the space and the space is small because of the players that are around.

'We tend to think we have time whereas we do not have, these days you get injured and you must work harder to get back into the team.'