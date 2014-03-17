Villa boss Lambert backs Delph for the top

Delph scored the only goal of Saturday's game with Chelsea, the 24-year-old collecting the ball on the halfway line before jinking his way towards the penalty area and then producing a great piece of skill to flick home Marc Albrighton's cross.

Lambert was delighted with the impact his midfielder had on the game and has no doubt there is more to come from the former Leeds United man.

"Fabian has been playing for the majority of the season and he's been excellent for us," Lambert told the Birmingham Mail.

"There's massive potential there to be a really top player and if he keeps his feet on the ground, keeps learning, keeps doing what he's doing then we'll see where he goes.

"He has ups and downs, like everybody else, but over the piece he's been consistent for us .

"He's been training most days, been fit for most games and if he gets the goals from the middle of the pitch it will certainly keep him going.

"I think the goal, he's got little things like that in him, in his locker. I think he's got the insurance of Ashley Westwood behind him to go and do things."

Delph has made 26 Premier League appearances for Villa this season and has chipped in with three goals.