Villa eyes New York City play-off spot

David Villa insists that New York City have not given up hope of earning a place in the MLS play-offs.

The Spanish striker netted his 16th league goal of the season in the 3-2 win over San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, a result that leaves City two points adrift of the play-off pack ahead of a clash with Vancouver Whitecaps, who top the Western Conference.

The former Barcelona striker told Marca: "We are pleased to get the second consecutive victory.

"It was important, with Montreal and Toronto both winning so we have to win we have to try to fight to the end to get to the play-offs.

"For team morale, we have to try to fight in these last few games and to be in the play-offs, it was important to win."

The signings of Villa, Andrea Pirlo and Frank Lampard mean the pressure on City to reach the play-offs in the club's first MLS season is sizeable, but the side's form has been indifferent.

But Villa said: "I think the team is much more mature with them.

"The problem is we do not have much time."

"If we win all four games and other teams also won and we don't make the play-offs, we can still be happy about making a good end of the season.

"Our goal is not only to think of others, but to win our matches."