Villa held by Braga in Portugal

Aston Villa completed their pre-season trip to Portugal with a 0-0 draw against Sporting Braga.

Without the services of Fabian Delph - whose move to Manchester City was announced as the game was ready to kick off - and Christian Benteke, Tim Sherwood's side failed to find the net to end the two-match tour without a win, having lost 3-1 to Fulham in their opening fixture.

Gabby Agbonlahor and Charles N'Zogbia both hit the woodwork for Villa, while the former also lifted an early opportunity over the bar in a dominant first-half performance.

Braga, however, were much improved after the break.

The closest they came to breaking the deadlock came in the closing stages, William Pottker trying his luck from long range with an effort that goalkeeper Mark Bunn had to tip over.

Benteke – who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool - was a spectator throughout the contest, watching his current team-mates from the stands.

Meanwhile, the Premier League club announced shortly before kick-off in Portugal that midfielder Delph had completed his transfer to Manchester City.

Sherwood's squad now return home to continue their preparations for the new season, with their next friendly outing being away at Swindon on July 21.