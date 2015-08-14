Villa lacking a cutting edge - Sherwood

Tim Sherwood knows Aston Villa must offer more of an attacking threat after they suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester United on Friday.

Adnan Januzaj scored the only goal of the game in the first half at Villa Park on his first start since February as United made it two wins out of two at the start of the Premier League season.

Villa showed plenty of endeavour, but lacked quality in the final third as they were unable to follow up their opening day win at Bournemouth with another positive result.

United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was rarely tested and Villa manager Sherwood is well aware of his side's shortcomings.

He told Sky Sports: "I thought we nullified them but we didn't carry a threat ourselves, which is a little bit disappointing.

"We've still got a lot of players who are finding their feet at this level, and in this country, so it's to be expected to be honest.

"I think they gave everything for the cause, they had nothing left. Every one of them gave everything for these tremendous supporters.

"We need to now find a cutting edge, I think that helps with some individuals who are not fit at the moment - the likes of [Carles] Gil, [Jack] Grealish and Adama [Traore].

"Obviously we will get better, I know that and we need to."