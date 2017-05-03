Villa pens one-year extension with New York City

Former Spain international David Villa has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with MLS side New York City until the end of the 2018 season.

The ex-Valencia and Barcelona star, who is his country's all-time record goalscorer with 59 goals in 97 caps, became New York's first signing ahead of their debut MLS campaign in 2014.

Villa, 35, has since scored 46 goals in 70 appearances as captain for Manchester City's sister club and is the reigning MLS MVP.

This season he has five in seven matches, including a spectacular effort form the halfway line against Philadelphia Union for Patrick Vieira's side.

Villa told NYCFC.com: "Three years ago, we started a very good project to build this amazing club and they chose me to be the first captain, which I'm still so proud of.

"When I look back to those first days in 2014, it's really amazing to see how far we've come in such a short space of time and to know that there is so much potential for us to continue growing, on and off the field.

"I'm so happy here in this city and at this club, I am fit and I can do things on the pitch – I'm not ready to go to the sidelines. That's why continuing here and signing this contract was a really easy decision for me."

Head coach Vieira is pleased to retain the services of his leading marksman.

The Frenchman said: "It's really good news for me, it's good news for the club and it’s good news for David, especially when you look at the way he's been playing and the amount of goals he's scored.

"The club wanted to give him another year and he wanted to stay for another year. All of the parties are really happy and I'm personally really pleased that he will be with us for that time."