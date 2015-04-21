Villa, Reading charged over crowd trouble
Aston Villa and Reading have been charged by the Football Association over alleged crowd disturbances at their respective FA Cup quarter-final matches.
Villa, who booked their place in the final with a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday, are accused of failing to ensure spectators did not enter the field of play during their 2-0 win over West Brom at Villa Park.
Reading, meanwhile, face the same charge in relation to their 3-0 replay victory over Bradford City.
Steve Clarke's men were beaten 2-1 after extra-time by Arsenal on Saturday, with Adam Federici conceding the softest of Alexis Sanchez goals in the first additional period.
Both clubs have until Thursday to respond to the charges.
