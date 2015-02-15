Villa showed team spirit, says caretaker Marshall

Sherwood was appointed as Paul Lambert's replacement on Saturday and watched from the stands as Marshall signed off with a victory at Villa Park against Nigel Pearson's side.

Goals from Leandro Bacuna and Scott Sinclair were enough for the points and, despite Andrej Kramaric's late header, Marshall expects Sherwood to have been pleased by what he saw.

"I think [Sherwood] will have seen the spirit in the dressing room and hopefully that will continue into the league over the next few weeks," he told BBC Sport.

"He came in [the dressing room at half-time] and made a few points to the lads. The boys took them on board and delivered it in the second half. They were good goals, Leo cut inside and provided a great finish on his right foot.

"Scott just had that bit of energy at the end when there were tired legs, he burst through and got a good strike on goal."

Marshall also urged his players not to dwell on Kramaric's late consolation, adding: "One or two will learn from that as well, the determination was always there to see the game out.

"The boys produced a good performance. The most important thing was the energy and the togetherness was good."