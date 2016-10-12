Villalba agent claims Manchester United contact

Manchester United have made contact over the prospect of signing Fran Villalba from Valencia, the player's agent has said.

Vicente Flores claims that an initial enquiry over the 18-year-old has been lodged but warns that negotiations remain at an early stage.

When asked if United had been in touch with the club or Villalba's representatives over a transfer, Flores told Sport Witness: "With me. Just a contact to know his situation. They're already aware.

"I don't know about Valencia. But I reckon they will make it hard."

When pressed on whether a transfer bid from Jose Mourinho's side was likely, he added: "We've just started talking. It's up to United."

Villalba, a Spain Under-19 international, made his debut for the senior team against Villarreal in December, during Gary Neville's ill-fated spell in charge last season.

The midfielder, who has made four appearances in total for Valencia, played seven times during the UEFA Youth League last term in his side's run to the last 16.

It is reported that Villalba's contract contains a €4million release clause, though Valencia are claimed to be keen to tie him down to a fresh deal.