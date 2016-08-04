Villarreal make Espinoza latest signing

Villarreal have signed attacker Cristian Espinoza from Huracan on a five-year contract.

The Yellow Submarine – fourth-placed finishers in LaLiga last season - confirmed on Thursday they have landed the 21-year-old, who is set to represent Argentina at the Olympic Games in Rio.

Reports in Spain suggest Villarreal have met the €7.2million release clause in Espinoza's contract.

Villarreal have had a busy time in the transfer market ahead of the 2016-17 season having also signed Roberto Soriano, Alfred N'Diaye, Denis Cheryshev and Alexandre Pato, along with securing loan deals for Jose Angel and Andres Fernandez.

Espinoza has spent his whole professional career with Huracan in his homeland and made his senior debut in March 2013.

Announcing the deal, Villarreal's statement read: "The wide midfielder stands out for his speed and quality on the ball, as well as his ability to get round players and create goal scoring opportunities."