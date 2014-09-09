Villarreal suffer Dos Santos, Jokic setbacks

Former Barcelona man Dos Santos was withdrawn in the second half of Mexico's friendly against Chile in California on Sunday and returned to his club to be assessed.

La Liga outfit Villarreal revealed on Tuesday that the 25-year-old is now facing a lay-off after suffering the injury to his left leg.

Jokic was thought to be close to returning from injury, but Villarreal have announced that the Slovenia international will have an operation to repair damaged cartilage in his right knee on Wednesday.

Villarreal coach Marcelino is also without striker Ikechukwu Uche (bruised quadriceps) and Jaume Costa (hamstring).

Next up for Villarreal is a trip to Granada on Sunday.