Villas-Boas in dark over Chelsea move for Willian

The Brazil international, who currently plies his trade in Russia with Anzhi Makhachkala, is said to have had a medical at the White Hart Lane club ahead of £30-million transfer.

But speculation mounted on Thursday that Jose Mourinho's side were preparing to hijack the move with their own bid for the 25-year-old.

However, Villas-Boas said he had no knowledge of any potential offer from their London rivals.

"We were just involved in a game so unfortunately I can't give you further information," The Portuguese said after Tottenham's 5-0 win over Dinamo Tbilisi in the UEFA Europa League.

"I confirmed our interest in the player. Everything is possible, but I'm not aware of the circumstances because of our involvement in the (Dinamo) game.

"I don't want it to be a distraction over what we achieved here tonight."

The 35-year-old also refused to answer questions on the future of Gareth Bale.

The Welshman is said to be on the verge of signing for Real Madrid in a world-record deal after the Spanish club began selling replica shirts printed with 'Bale 11' on their official website.

"On Gareth I am not able to comment on anything that has been my tone since the start of the season and I will not come out of it," Villas-Boas added.