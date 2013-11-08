Villas-Boas expects tough Newcastle challenge

Villas-Boas' side welcome Newcastle to White Hart Lane needing a win to keep pace in what is gearing up to be an exciting title race.

Newcastle have not won at Tottenham since 2008, when they cruised to a 4-1 triumph under then manager Kevin Keegan.

Still, Villas-Boas believes his side will be in for a difficult game against Alan Pardew's men, who beat Chelsea 2-0 at St James' Park in their last outing.

"They are now picking up great results," Villas-Boas said.

"They are always a team that want to be in the competition for the teams that qualify for Europe. That is probably their expectancy given the investment they do every year.

"They come here with a victory, the highest morale-boosting victory possible and they will come here full of motivation and it won't be in any way easy for us.

"We just have to make sure we are up to our level, we weren't for example in the game against West Ham, we hope to be solid and create as much as we can.

"Alan is a manager who prepares well for the games so it won't be easy for us."