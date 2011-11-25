Villas-Boas insists he doesn't need any help

Under-pressure manager Andre Villas-Boas resisted suggestions he may need the help of a more experienced man as he finalised struggling fifth-placed Chelsea's preparations to host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Asked if he would welcome assistance from former boss Guus Hiddink, he refused to comment, but conceded a crisis meeting took place following Wednesday's Champions League defeat at Bayer Leverkusen.

He said changes were necessary, but not to his tactics or philosophy.

After four defeats in seven league games during Chelsea's worst start since owner Roman Abramovich took control in 2003, Villas-Boas hopes to welcome back England left-back Ashley Cole, after injury.

Wolves, hovering above the drop zone in 17th place, will be without midfielders Jaime O'Hara and Stephen Hunt as they seek a win at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 1979.

Striker Peter Crouch has a groin strain and is one of three injured Stoke City players struggling to play against 19th-placed Blackburn Rovers. Winger Matthew Etherington and midfielder Rory Delap have back injuries, but defender Jonathan Woodgate has overcome a calf strain.

Blackburn are expected to be without key defenders Chris Samba and Martin Olsson, with hamstring injuries, and Ryan Nelson, back in training, but not match-fit. Midfielder David Dunn is suspended

After nine defeats in their opening 12 league games, 18th-placed Bolton Wanderers need defensive solidity as they seek a third successive home win over mid-table Everton on Saturday.

After a Premier League record run of 22 games without a draw, Bolton hope Belgian defender Dedryck Boyota, on loan from Manchester City, is fit after an ankle injury. Defenders Joe Riley and Ricardo Gardner and forward David Ngog are out.

Seeking a first win at the Reebok Stadium since 2008, Everton hope England midfielder Jack Rodwell is fit after a rib injury, but will be without French defender Sylvain Distin.

Brazilian midfielder Anderson will be out until February with a knee injury, Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said on Friday, ahead of his second-placed team's Saturday clash with fourth-placed Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

But England striker Wayne Rooney, who missed Tuesday's disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Benfica in the Champions League, has recovered from a hip injury.

United are also missing injured midfielder Tom Cleverley, but Ferguson said he was unconcerned. "We'll be OK, we have a strong squad," he said.

Promoted pair Norwich City, 11th, and Queens Park Rangers, ninth, meet at Carrow Road in the top flight for the first time since 1995 and after both teams have made bright starts to the season.

Norwich have failed to keep a clean sheet so far and are expected to continue without injured defenders Zak Whitbread, Daniel Ayala and Ritchie de Laet. QPR, who have had a player sent off in each of their last three visits to Norfolk, are without suspended captain Joey Barton.