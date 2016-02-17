Villas-Boas not interested in Premier League return

Andre Villas-Boas has no intention of returning to the Premier League next season when his contract with Zenit comes to an end.

The Portuguese head coach announced in September 2015 that he would leave Zenit when his current deal expires, despite guiding the club the Russian Premier League title in his first full campaign.

Villas-Boas' name was reportedly in the frame for the Real Madrid job before Rafael Benitez was appointed, while he is regularly linked with vacant roles in the Premier League.

However, the 38-year-old is keen to experience different competitions rather than return to England, having previously experienced brief spells in charge of Chelsea and Tottenham.

"No, I think my time has been done there. It didn't go as well as I expected, apart from the first year at Tottenham, so I will look forward to trying other leagues," he told BT Sport after Zenit's 1-0 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

''I don't know [where I might go], hopefully something good."