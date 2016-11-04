Villas-Boas replaces Eriksson at Shanghai SIPG

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas has been appointed coach of Chinese giants Shanghai SIPG.

Villas-Boas replaces Sven-Goran Eriksson after the Swede was sacked following a disappointing campaign.

The 39-year-old has been without a job since he left Zenit earlier this year.

"Andre Villas-Boas is the leading young manager in European football, with a huge amount of passion and coaching experience," a Shanghai SIPG statement read.

"We are convinced his arrival will enrich the tactical nous of the team, unearth the potential of our young talents and guide our club to scale new heights."

Despite the arrival of Hulk in a €55.8m move from Zenit, Shanghai SIPG could only manage a third-place finish in the Chinese Super League.

They finished 12 points adrift of champions Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao.