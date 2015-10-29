Villas-Boas rules out Zenit move for Chelsea star Falcao

Zenit head coach Andre Villas-Boas has dismissed speculation that he will make a January move for Chelsea striker Radamel Falcao despite trying to sign him in the close-season.

Falcao is on a season-long loan at Stamford Bridge having endured a poor loan spell at Manchester United last term in which he scored just four goals in 26 Premier League appearances.

The Colombia international has found regular playing time hard to come by under Jose Mourinho, though, and has started just once in the Premier League for the struggling champions.

Rumours subsequently circulated that Villas-Boas, who coach Falcao during his time at Porto, was keen on a reunion with the 29-year-old.

But the Portuguese says that a move is not possible, telling Zenit's official website: "I haven't had a conversation with Jose, the player belongs to Chelsea, on loan from Monaco.

"It's difficult to bring such a player to Russia with the rules and regulations we have, we tried to bring him here in the summer at the start of the season, but then the rules changed a week before the season started.

"We can't bring him here because of the rules and we don't have space. We have (Artyom) Dzyuba, his form is great for the club and the national team and he deserves respect.

"Due to the limitations we can't bring Falcao here, his salary is immense too and the financial rules in place prevent this."