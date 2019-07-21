Tottenham look set to finally offload Vincent Janssen – and his destination is surprising

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen will join Mexican side Monterrey in the coming days, write Football London.

The Dutchman has failed to convince Mauricio Pochettino that he has a future in north London, and will be sold on a permanent deal before the start of August.

Spurs signed Janssen for £17m in summer 2016, but the centre-forward only managed two Premier League goals in his first season at the club.

He was then loaned out to Fenerbahce in 2017/18, before returning to make three top-flight appearances for Tottenham last term.

However, Pochettino has decided that Janssen is not in his plans going forward.

And Liga MX outfit Monterrey have successfully persuaded the former AZ Alkmaar man to move to Mexico.

