Vincent Kompany appointed full-time Anderlecht coach after retiring from playing

Vincent Kompany has retired from playing and been appointed full-time Anderlecht coach for the next four years.

Kompany became player-manager of Anderlecht in May 2019 after leaving Manchester City, but quickly took a step back during a difficult first season in charge.

“I want to fully commit to my role as a coach and need 100 per cent of my time and focus for it,” Kompany, 34, told the Anderlecht club website.

“That’s why I’m quitting as a football player. Our ambition and our hunger remains the same.

“I want to stay with the club for at least four seasons and prove that Anderlecht can play a modern style of football, with results. I want to thank Franky (co-manager Frank Vercauteren) for all his help.”

Anderlecht chief executive Karel Van Eetvelt added: “As everybody knows, this was always the plan.

“It might have come a little sooner than expected, but Vincent committing himself for another four seasons to the club is great news for the club, our supporters and our players.”

Kompany had a glittering playing career at City after joining from Hamburg in 2008, captaining the club to huge domestic success under various managers.

The former Belgium defender won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups during his 11-year stay at the Etihad Stadium.

City responded to news of Kompany’s retirement by tweeting: “There won’t be another like him! Best of luck on your retirement from football, @VincentKompany.

“4 Premier League, 4 League Cup, 2 FA Cup, 2 Community Shield. What a legend.”

Kompany had a difficult start at Anderlecht – the Brussels club eventually finished eighth in the Jupiler Pro League – and took a step back as head coach Simon Davies took over the match day duties.

But Davies left the club in February and Vercauteren took charge.

Sports director Peter Verbeke said: “I want to thank Franky for everything he has done for the team.

“Working with him and Vincent has been a pleasure. Our vision remains identical: a modern and technically refined form of football.

“That’s what we want to keep working on, from our youth teams to our A-team.”

Kompany’s first game in charge of Anderlecht will be at home to Mouscron on Sunday.