Viral sensation 'Salt Bae' dazzles Robin van Persie

If you want a unique and fascinating restaurant experience, look no further than Nusret Gokce.

The Turkish chef and restaurateur became an internet sensation after videos of his flamboyant kitchen skills went viral online, with the flourish with which he sprinkled salt onto meat earning him the nickname 'Salt Bae'.

Gokce's trend took the internet by storm and it caught on in the football world as players from the Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and MLS adopted the 'Salt Bae' celebration.

And Fenerbahce star Robin van Persie decided to experience Gokce's culinary skills first hand in the United Arab Emirates.

It is safe to say the former Manchester United and Arsenal star was impressed.