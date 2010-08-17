Virgin Media launch Sofa Stadium

Designed from the ground up to provide a fun way to engage with fellow fans, Sofa Stadium ‘clicked off’ last weekend with the first Premier League game on Saturday August 14.

Freely available to anyone with an internet connection, Sofa Stadium helps fans enjoy the atmosphere of match day without obstructed views, overpriced car parking, cold weather and dodgy grub.

With Sofa Stadium, fans can rant, rave and banter with fellow followers as the game unfolds; vote for the best player, and the worst; be heard at the click of a button by booing, cheering or singing, as if they were on the terraces.

Bringing together the multi-screen experience of Social TV to football, fans will be able to see what people are saying about the game on Twitter through Tweet Watch and have comments posted straight to social networks such as Facebook – all from the comfort of the couch.

Channelling their passion, sofa supporters now have a place to vent their spleen in a social space, instead of shouting at the TV screen!

Cindy Rose, executive director of digital entertainment at Virgin Media said: “Sofa Stadium is the perfect place for armchair supporters, commentators and managers alike, to get actively involved in football, and a brilliant way to bring together the multi-screen entertainment experience.

"A perfect companion for fans looking to get the most of their football experience, Sofa Stadium provides an incredible way to enjoy the beautiful game, especially with Sky Sports now available in HD on Virgin Media.”

The Sofa Stadium online app can be accessed at www.sofastadium.co.uk

For more information on Virgin Media products and services visit www.virginmedia.com