Vitoria upbeat despite Napoli defeat

Rui Vitoria admitted Benfica lost a little interest in their final Champions League group stage clash with Napoli after hearing Besiktas' collapse at Dynamo Kiev.

Goals from Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens sent Benfica to a 2-1 defeat in Lisbon on Tuesday, but both teams qualify for the last-16 after 10-man Besiktas were hammered 6-0 in Ukraine.

The Turkish side were four goals behind at half-time and a relaxed Benfica allowed Napoli to score twice after the break, with a Raul Jimenez goal their only consolation.

Vitoria was pleased to progress from a "rough group stage" despite a lack of quality from his side in the final third.

"Obviously we wanted to win tonight and we fought for that, but we were up against a good team and they were more efficient than us in the second half, which made the difference in the end," he said. "They converted their chances and we didn't.

"At half-time we obviously found out what was happening in the other match, so maybe my players were not as rigorous as they should have been in the second half. Still, we have to be happy with our group campaign: after losing to Napoli on matchday two we were last and we ended second.

"We are in the last 16 for the second year running, a first for the club. I have to congratulate my players."