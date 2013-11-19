Vlaar excited for 'tense' derby at West Brom

The Dutchman was involved in both derby matches last season and is looking forward to renewing rivalries with Steve Clarke's men.

Villa will go into the match aiming to build on the 2-0 victory they achieved over Cardiff City before the international break.

"I enjoyed the derbies last time out. It's great to play in these games. You could feel the rivalry in both matches," Vlaar told the club's official website.

"I think we should have won the away game. We were 2-0 up and should have scored another two goals in that first half and killed the game.

"But we didn't and it ended up as a draw.

"I am looking forward to this new game. It will be great to play in. These matches have extra tension in the air and the atmosphere is always electric.

"They are a good team. They beat Manchester United and could have done the same at Chelsea. They have a good team and they had a good season last time out. They are close by us in the table.

"They have Nicolas Anelka with them this season. I remember watching him when he played for Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

"He's still a great player. His pace is still unbelievable. I look forward to facing him."

Paul Lambert's men are level on points with West Brom, with the two sides separated by just one goal.