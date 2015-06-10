Vlaar, Johnson head Premier League's released lists

The likes of Ron Vlaar, Glen Johnson and Micah Richards are among those who look set to leave their clubs after the Premier League released lists were revealed on Wednesday.

The 20 clubs who competed in the top flight last term have all confirmed their squads for next season, although 'free transfer' players are still able to renew deals prior to their expiration on June 30.

Vlaar has been offered a new deal at Aston Villa, but has previously hinted at a desire to move on, while Johnson and Richards will see their contracts with Liverpool and Manchester City expire later this month.

Like Johnson, goalkeeper Brad Jones appears set to leave Anfield with long-serving Arsenal midfielder Abou Diaby due to depart after nine seasons with the north London club.

Diaby has been blighted by injuries in recent seasons with the 29-year-old seemingly free to find another club this close-season.

Didier Drogba's second spell at Chelsea will not be extended, amid reports of a move to the A-League, with Sunderland's Wes Brown also included on the list.

Youssouf Mulumbu and Guy Demel are slated to leave West Brom and West Ham respectively, while Matthew Upson will move on from Leicester City after an injury-hit campaign at the King Power Stadium.