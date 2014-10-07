Vlaar targets Villa return against Everton

The Netherlands centre-back has not featured since Villa's win over Hull City at the end of August, having picked up a calf injury.

In his absence, Villa initially coped well and moved into the upper reaches of the Premier League but Paul Lambert's side have lost their last three games without scoring.

Defeats to Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have seen Villa slip to 10th but Vlaar is hopeful he can bolster Lambert's options following the international break.

"My calf is improving all the time but I've already resigned myself to missing Holland's next two European Championship qualifiers," he told the Birmingham Mail.

"That would make the game against Everton at Goodison Park in two weeks' time my target for a comeback.

"It's so annoying to be missing crucial games against top sides."

Vlaar has been a regular feature at Villa Park since moving from Feyenoord in 2012 and was in fine form for Louis van Gaal's Dutch side at the World Cup in Brazil.