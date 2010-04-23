Volcano causes China to postpone friendly

The friendly was scheduled for next Wednesday in Frankfurt, where the South Africans drew 0-0 with World Cup-bound North Korea on Thursday.

"The flights between China and Europe are disturbed by the volcanic dust so that we cannot guarantee the players coming back to participate in club matches in time," the Chinese Football Association (CFA) said on its website.

"We have had to cancel the match. We are looking forward to the match with the South African team on another date."

China failed to qualify for the June 11-July 11 finals in South Africa.

