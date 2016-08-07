Voller backs Schweinsteiger to continue at highest level

Rudi Voller believes international retirement can help Manchester United misfit Bastian Schweinsteiger continue playing club football at the highest level.

Schweinsteiger called time on his Germany career after the world champions' Euro 2016 semi-final exit at the hands of hosts France.

The 32-year-old saw his first season at United interrupted by injury last term and he faces an uncertain future, with new manager Jose Mourinho not including him in first-team preparations for the new campaign.

However, Voller, who gave the former Bayern Munich stalwart his international debut in 2004, believes the midfielder should not be written off just yet.

"It is a part of every career that you will become more vulnerable to injuries," he told Bild am Sonntag.

"Then the question arises, how you will continue. He has to face this challenge and he will face this challenge.

"No matter where his future lies, Bastian can play at least another two years at the highest level."

Voller cited Bayern Munich's Philipp Lahm, who stopped playing for Germany after the World Cup 2014 success in Brazil, as an indication of the benefits of focusing on club football late in a player's career.

"It will help him [Schweinsteiger] that he no longer plays for the German national team," Voller said.

"At one point it's just too much to handle. It will benefit Bastian, that this additional burden is gone. Philipp Lahm is the best example for that."