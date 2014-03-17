Vorm: Michu return only positive from defeat

The Spain international had missed three months of action following an ankle injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Norwich City in December, but came off the substitutes bench shortly after the hour mark in Saturday's loss at the Liberty Stadium.

Vorm believes last season's top goalscorer will be crucial for Garry Monk's men in the last nine games of the Premier League season, and hopes the 27-year-old can stay fit for the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking to The South Wales Evening Post, he said: "That's (Michu's return) the only positive from the game.

"Let's hope he can get back to 100 per cent because we will definitely need him for the last nine games."

Swansea's defeat to West Brom was particularly disappointing considering Roland Lamah had fired the hosts ahead after just two minutes.

Vorm believes Swansea were guilty of resting on their laurels in the second half and called on the team to learn from their mistakes.

He added: "For me we can have no excuses. I was really looking forward to this game and after the first half I was thinking it was going to be three points and a big win for us.

"But if you don't give the same mentality in the second half and at least match what West Brom did then you will lose games.

"It does not matter who you play against you have to fight for the points. We may have been comfortable in the first half but you cannot afford to sit back. You saw what happened here.

"I hope we learn from it. There are still nine games to go but this is very disappointing."

Swansea have failed to win in their last four Premier League matches and are just four points above the relegation zone in 14th.