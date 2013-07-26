Vorm would welcome Manchester United move

The 29-year-old Dutchman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford after a number of impressive performances at the Liberty Stadium since moving from Utrecht in 2011.

But, while Vorm holds ambitions to play at a higher level, he is in no rush to leave Swansea just yet.

"We would obviously all like to play for Manchester United, but I am still young for a goalkeeper and I have many good years ahead of me," he told The South Wales Evening Post.

"It's my ambition to ply my trade in English football for as long as possible.

"There have been many rumours and stories about me in the last few years, but I have never been in a position to turn down an offer and I love life at Swansea."

Swansea enjoyed a fine campaign last season, finishing ninth in the Premier League and winning the League Cup to ensure qualification for the UEFA Europa League.

Vorm believes a canny approach to recruitment is key to the club's success.

"I think the main reason is that Swansea complete deals with players who play for just under the very top teams," he explained.



"If someone joined Swansea from, say, Barcelona or Real Madrid, they maybe would become sloppy.



"But Michu will not fall into that trap. He has fought a relegation battle in Spain and knows what it takes to survive."

Swansea get their Premier League campaign underway on August 17 against David Moyes' United side.