German sports newspaper Bild offered a tempting reason for English football fans to vote to remain in the European Union before Britain hit the polls on Thursday.

British citizens will vote in a referendum over their country's EU status on Thursday, with both Leave and Remain campaigns working hard to gain enough support.

But Bild say they will let a particular piece of World Cup history slide, if Britain opts to remain in the single market.

If Britain stays, will acknowledge the Wembley goal June 22, 2016

Geoff Hurst's second goal of his World Cup final hat-trick against West Germany has been hotly disputed for years, with German observers adamant the ball never crossed the line at Wembley.

Soviet linesman Tofiq Bahramov awarded the goal and England went on to win the Jules Rimet Trophy at the expense of their great rivals.

Bild have now said that a vote for Remain is a vote for them to accept that the ball did cross the line once and for all.

Will it prove enough of a reason to stay in the EU? Only time will tell.