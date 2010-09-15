Vote for your JPT Ultimate Finish: Round 1

The trophy has whittled 29 superb goals down to ten and fans are now being urged to vote for their favourite one.

Supporters are asked to view exclusive video footage displayed on the website featuring each one of the impressive efforts, with the most popular goal winning.

The shortlisted players are:

Sweeney; HARTLEPOOL v Northampton

Pericard; Southampton v SWINDON

Hylton; ALDERSHOT v Oxford

Racon; CHARLTON v Dag & Red

Leslie; Oldham v SHREWSBURY

J. Richards; PORT VALE v Rochdale

Simpson; Stevenage v BRENTFORD

Morgan; Walsall v CHESTERFIELD

Welsh; YEOVIL v Exeter

Done; Port Vale v ROCHDALE

The best goal will be announced on the website and all fans that vote for the same winning goal will be shortlisted into a prize draw.

Each round, the winning goalscorer will be presented with a “Johnstone’s Paint Ultimate Finish Award” and one lucky entrant will win an iPod nano.

Voting closes on Monday September 27.

After the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy Final, all fans will then have the opportunity to vote for the ‘Ultimate Finish of the Season.’

The winning goalscorer will be presented with a “Johnstone’s Paint Ultimate Finish of the Season Award” and one lucky entrant will win a fantastic Sony Playstation 3 console with latest Fifa game.

Johnstone’s Paint Trophy’s sponsorship manager Teresa Hardwick said: “We were blessed with some memorable goals in round one, so it was a tough task shortlisting 10 goals.

“We launched our Ultimate Finish competition last season and it captured the fans’ imagination, so we hope that this season will be the same.”

Torquay United’s Danny Stevens won the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy’s inaugural Ultimate Finish award for the 2009/10 season, for his first round strike against Cheltenham Town.

Teresa added: “Danny’s goal won the overall award for the entire season and he scored his in round one. There’s no reason why there won’t be another overall winner from this season’s round one games as well.”

Key dates for online voting along with the terms and conditions of entry can be found on the website at the point of entry.

For more information, click on www.johnstonespainttrophy.com

