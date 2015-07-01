Vydra seals Watford move

Matej Vydra has returned to Watford on a permanent basis after leaving Udinese to sign a five-year deal with the Premier League club.

The Czech Republic international played a key role in Watford's promotion from the Championship last season, scoring 16 goals in the second tier during a season-long loan.

Vydra netted 22 Championship goals with Watford during his first spell at the club in the 2012-13 campaign, then spent the following season in the top flight with West Brom on loan from Udinese.

The 23-year-old failed to make an impact during his time with Albion, but will get another chance to show he is capable of performing in the Premier League.

Vydra was on target in a 2-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion that sealed Watford's place in the Premier League and also struck in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season before Atdhe Nuhiu's late goal ensured Bournemouth were crowned champions.