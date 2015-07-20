Walcott wants new Arsenal contract

Theo Walcott is hopeful of signing a new deal at Arsenal, but he remains relaxed about his contract situation.

Walcott, who signed a three-and-a-half-year extension 18 months ago, is entering the final year of his contract and Premier League rivals Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the England international's situation.

The 26-year-old wants to stay at the club, though he will not be rushed into penning a new deal.

"My agent has talked to the club, I enjoy playing for this club so I am just letting them crack on with things and I'll continue playing football," said Walcott, who joined Arsenal from Southampton in 2006.

"If it happens it happens. We'll just play the waiting game and see what happens but I'm sure it won't be long."

Injuries have limited Walcott to just 27 Premier League appearances in the past two seasons, 14 of those coming in 2014-15.

Walcott, who scored five league goals last term, added: "You don't want to dwell on it, you want to play well and, if it happens, it happens.

"I won't let that delay the way I'm going to be playing this season. I can't let that affect me, I want to do well for this club.

"It's my first pre-season for two years now, so I want to work hard and get fit.

"It's a really exciting year for myself personally and I think this team can go very far."