Wales boss Coleman to walk away after 2018 World Cup

The 2018 World Cup campaign will be Chris Coleman's last as Wales manager, according to the boss himself.

One of the most popular figures in Wales, Coleman guided the country to a remarkable semi-final berth at Euro 2016.

The 46-year-old, who took the reins in 2012, has a contract through to 2018 but he has no intention of continuing beyond Russia in two years' time.

"I am sure this will be my last campaign whether we qualify or not," said Coleman.

"That will be six or seven years in the job, which is a long time. So I think this will be my last hit, at it so I will give it my best shot, but I would not consider going anywhere else. I want to see this through.

"There's success in this team, I think, because they're at a good age. But I'll certainly give everything I've got in this next campaign. I'll make sure they do."

Coleman, whose team kick-off their World Cup qualifying campaign against Moldova on September 5, added: "If they [FAW] wanted to talk to me about another contract I would be cashing in a bit, wouldn't I? Same as if I jumped ship and went somewhere else because we had done well at a tournament.

"I would not feel right. I have signed a good contract and I am looking forward to the campaign."