Wales don't fear 'monster' Ibrahimovic - Coleman

Wales coach Chris Coleman insisted his team hold no fear coming up against Zlatan Ibrahimovic as they close out their Euro 2016 preparations in Sweden.

Sunday's international friendly in Stockholm will be Wales' final warm-up fixture before the European Championship gets underway in France, starting June 10.

Wales will be provided a stern test against captain Ibrahimovic, who is reportedly set to join Manchester United on a free transfer as he prepares to lead Sweden at Euro 2016.

Despite the challenge, Coleman said his players are relishing the opportunity of going head-to-head with the towering striker after he scored 50 goals in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain in 2015-16.

"I don't think any of my players have played against Zlatan," Coleman said.

"Ben Davies, Ashley Williams, James Chester and Neil Taylor are Premier League players and are playing against top strikers every week.

"But there is only one Zlatan and he is one of a kind on the planet in terms of how he plays.

"He is a monster of a man. He is mobile, scores goals anywhere and any way. It will be a new test for them, but it is not something they will be fearful of.

"They will look forward to the test and it will be a challenge. We need to make sure we are ready for it."

Wales open their Euro 2016 campaign against Slovakia on June 11, before facing England (June 16) and Russia (June 20) in Group B.

Sweden, meanwhile, have been drawn alongside the Republic of Ireland (June 13), Italy (June 17) and Belgium (June 22) in Group E.