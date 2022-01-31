Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey could leave Juventus for Rangers

Rangers could sign Aaron Ramsey in a sensational transfer-deadline swoop, according to reports in Italy.

Reports claim Juventus are prepared to accept Rangers’ offer for the out-of-favour Wales international, whose contract in Turin runs until the summer of 2023.

The likes of Wolves, Burnley and Newcastle have also been credited with interest in the 31-year-old former Arsenal midfielder.

Rangers could be busy with reports claiming the Scottish champions are close to a deal for 20-year-old Lechia Gdansk right-back Mateusz Zukowski.

John Souttar, right, signed a pre-contract with Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)

The Ibrox club could yet decide to go back in for pre-contract signing John Souttar following a failed bid around 10 days ago.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson confirmed on Monday morning there had been “nothing at all” from Rangers so far and added to Sky Sports News: “Hopefully we will keep John, he’s been a top player for us and one of our key players so unless anything changes today then I expect him to be ready for the game tomorrow night.”

Neilson, whose side face Hibernian on Tuesday, added: “If there was an offer coming in you would like it to be as soon as possible, if it’s later on then we will just need to decide what it is and whether it suits us or not.”

Neilson is happy with his squad and said: “If John moves, and fingers-crossed he doesn’t, we will potentially see what’s out there but it’s always difficult at this time in the market.”

Arsenal’s Tim Akinola, left, could be on his way to Tayside (PA)

Dundee United have been tipped to secure a loan deal for Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola.

The 20-year-old Nigerian midfielder was previously on the books of Lincoln and Huddersfield and is a similar player to the recently-departed Jeando Fuchs.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou stated on Friday that he did not expect any more incomings, although he had earlier claimed they would remain agile. The likes of Vasilis Barkas, Boli Bolingoli and Albian Ajeti could move on, while Osaze Urhoghide is expected to go out on loan.

Thank you @aberdeenfc for the past 2 1/2 years playing for this great club. Thank you to all the fans, staff and players for everything during my time here and I wish the team every success for the future ⚽️❤️ https://t.co/upzWdY5Qy3— Ryan Hedges (@RyanHedges95) January 30, 2022 See more

Aberdeen sold Ryan Hedges to Blackburn on Sunday, but the prospects of Calvin Ramsay leaving reduced when Bologna announced the signing of Dutch right-back Denso Kasius from FC Utrecht.

Hibernian were linked with a fresh move for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath on Sunday, with Alex Gogic reportedly going the other way.

But manager Shaun Maloney stated earlier that he hoped the final piece of his January business would be a new attacker to replace Martin Boyle.

Republic of Ireland midfielder McGrath has also been linked with the likes of Wigan and Birmingham.

Morning Saints fans! ☕️— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 31, 2022 See more

Bottom two St Johnstone and Dundee are both trying to bolster their squads after slipping further adrift following their weekend postponements. Dundee could look to speed up pre-contract deals for Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden and Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie.

Well boss Graham Alexander vowed not to lose Lamie this month and added: “We have got to be ready to act if anything happens with any of our players, but we are happy with where the squad is right now. The plan is to keep everyone on board.”

St Mirren and Ross County are actively pursuing targets, with the Staggies hopeful of keeping the Premiership’s top goalscorer Regan Charles-Cook, who has been linked with Hibs and several English clubs.

Livingston loaned long-serving Keaghan Jacobs to Falkirk on Saturday and players are more likely to depart the Tony Macaroni Arena than come in.