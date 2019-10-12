Wales wait on Ramsey ahead of Croatia clash

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey faces a late fitness test ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifier against Croatia on Sunday.

Ramsey suffered a thigh injury during Juventus’ Serie A victory over Inter Milan last weekend.

“We’re giving him as much time as possible,” Wales boss Ryan Giggs said. “We’ll see how he is in the morning.”

Kieffer Moore scored for Wales against Slovakia (Tim Goode/PA)

Giggs also confirmed Wigan striker Kieffer Moore will be assessed ahead of the match in Cardiff after picking up a knock in the 1-1 draw against Slovakia on Thursday.

Moore scored the opening goal in that game before Wales were pegged back in the second half.

“We will look at Kieffer. He was in the wars the other night. We have to see how we freshen things up,” Giggs added.

Ethan Ampadu and Jonathan Williams were taken off in that match but Giggs expects them to feature against Croatia.

Ethan Ampadu is set to feature against Croatia (Tim Goode/PA)

He said: “If they had played 90 minutes there it would have been difficult for them (to play against Croatia).

Wales sit fourth in Group E, six points adrift of leaders Croatia and three behind second-placed Slovakia.

Giggs admits facing World Cup finalists Croatia is a tough test.

“They go in to the game as favourites because of the players they’ve got,” Giggs added.

Giggs is prepared for a tough test against Croatia (Tim Goode/PA)

“But that’s balanced out a bit because we’re at home. We need to be aggressive but recognise their counter-attacking threat.

Star forward Gareth Bale echoed his manager’s thoughts, backing the passionate home crowd to help overcome Croatia’s strong head-to-head record against Wales.

“Croatia have always beaten us by one goal in the past,” the Real Madrid man said. “But with the Welsh crowd as our 12th man we know we can we win this game.”