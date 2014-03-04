Walker out of England squad to face Denmark
Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker has withdrawn from the England squad to face Denmark on Wednesday with a groin injury.
A statement on the club's official website confirmed the news, with Walker having missed Spurs' last four matches with the problem.
Liverpool's Glen Johnson or Manchester United's Chris Smalling now look the most likely candidates to fill the right-back role as England play their final friendly before Roy Hodgson names his 30-man provisional squad for the FIFA World Cup.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.