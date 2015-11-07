Walters signs new Stoke deal

Stoke City forward Jonathan Walters has signed a new contract which commits him to the club until 2018.

Republic of Ireland international Walters' previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season but he has opted to extend his stay at the Britannia Stadium.

City chief executive Tony Scholes told the club's official website: "Jon has been with us for more than five years and is very much part of the DNA of the club.

"We're delighted to have reached an agreement with him that will see him stay with the club for at least another two and a half years."

Walters has made more than 200 league and cup appearances since joining City from Ipswich Town in 2010, scoring 54 goals.