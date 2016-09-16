Wambach 'had big problems' with Solo's Olympic comments

Former United States captain Abby Wambach was not a fan of Hope Solo's comments about Sweden at the Rio Olympics.

After a shock quarter-final loss to the Swedes, Solo called her opponents a bunch of "cowards", which resulted in a six-month suspension and her USA contract being terminated.

"I had big problems with that," Wambach said on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday.

"You never call another team cowards after you've just been beaten. The rules in the game are the rules in the game and you don't want to be a sore loser - not when you're the best team in the world. To me, that looks weak.

"That's like playground stuff. Be a professional. Stand up and say, 'You know what, they beat us at our own game. They played better than us today.' Call a spade a spade."

According to Wambach, she and Solo "clashed a lot", but said she was the best American goalkeeper.

"But was she difficult to work with at times? Hell yeah," Wambach said. "Was I? Probably. Because we're these big personalities.”