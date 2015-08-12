Wanchope resigns after pitchside fight

Costa Rica coach Paulo Wanchope has resigned his post after being caught on camera fighting with a man following Tuesday's Olympic qualifier against Panama.

The 39-year-old became embroiled in a scuffle with a man, seemingly over the refusal to allow Wanchope onto the field on play, with punches and kicks thrown by both.

The former striker was under pressure regardless after overseeing a quarter-final exit at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

And he has relinquished duties for the Under-23 side he had hoped to take to the Olympics as well as Costa Rica's senior team.