Wanderers bring back Bulut
Western Sydney Wanderers have signed forward Kerem Bulut for the next two A-League seasons.
Kerem Bulut is headed back to the Western Sydney Wanderers after the A-League club confirmed his signing on Wednesday.
Bulut, 24, links up with the Wanderers on a two-year deal after his time at Greek club Iraklis came to an end.
"It's great to be here, I had a bit of a rough season last year so it's good to be back," Bulut said in a statement.
"We've got a big season coming up with the league and the Champions League, the new squad is looking perfect and it's just good to be around at the club that I love.
"There are big goals to achieve this year - from the coaching staff to the boys we want to finish on top in the league, go as far as we can in the Champions League and on a personal note I want to help the team and score 15-20 goals."
Bulut previously played for the Wanderers in 2015 after joining the club in the January transfer window.
He's back... August 24, 2016
The forward scored five goals in nine league appearances, including two in a famous 4-3 loss to city rivals Sydney FC.
Born in Sydney, he has represented Australia at various youth levels but is yet to receive a call up to the senior national team.
The Wanderers, last season's runners-up, begin their 2016-17 A-League campaign against Sydney FC on October 8.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.