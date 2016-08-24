Wanderers bring back Bulut

Kerem Bulut is headed back to the Western Sydney Wanderers after the A-League club confirmed his signing on Wednesday.

Bulut, 24, links up with the Wanderers on a two-year deal after his time at Greek club Iraklis came to an end.

"It's great to be here, I had a bit of a rough season last year so it's good to be back," Bulut said in a statement.



"We've got a big season coming up with the league and the Champions League, the new squad is looking perfect and it's just good to be around at the club that I love.



"There are big goals to achieve this year - from the coaching staff to the boys we want to finish on top in the league, go as far as we can in the Champions League and on a personal note I want to help the team and score 15-20 goals."

Bulut previously played for the Wanderers in 2015 after joining the club in the January transfer window.

The forward scored five goals in nine league appearances, including two in a famous 4-3 loss to city rivals Sydney FC.

Born in Sydney, he has represented Australia at various youth levels but is yet to receive a call up to the senior national team.

The Wanderers, last season's runners-up, begin their 2016-17 A-League campaign against Sydney FC on October 8.