Wanyama confident Southampton can handle schedule

Victor Wanyama believes Southampton have the strength in depth to be able to handle the gruelling fixture schedule that comes with playing in the UEFA Europa League.

Clubs have typically struggled to replicate successful form in campaigns that include Europa League fixtures - Everton last season finished six places and 25 points adrift of their 2013-14 results.

Wanyama expects Ronald Koeman's side to cope with the pressures, though, and believes their performance in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Newcastle United has already proved they are up to the task.

"We know it's not easy," he told the Southern Daily Echo. "But we showed in the second half [against Newcastle] what we can do, so I think we can cope with it - playing Thursday and Sunday.

"We just need the same spirit that we showed in the second half. If we keep on doing that then I think we can cope with two games in one week.

"I think it's psychological and also physical, because it demands a lot of energy. In between, you need rest, so if you get your rest then just think about the next game.

"I think that's the thing - just think about the next game because it's always a few days to the next one. Then you need to concentrate more and show focus."