Wanyama has 'forgotten' about failed Tottenham move

Southampton midfielder Victor Wanyama says he is totally focused on his club after his proposed move to Tottenham fell through.

Wanyama, 24, was keen to join Tottenham in the close-season but Southampton insisted they would not sell the Kenyan.

The midfielder was then left out of the club's clash against Norwich City but has since regained his place in Ronald Koeman's starting line-up.

"I just don’t want to remember that situation," Wanyama told the Southern Daily Echo. "Yes, sure, now I’ve forgotten what happened. I’m now progressing on my club and it’s been good, so I’m looking forward to putting in good performances."

Southampton moved into the top half of the table on Saturday after a 3-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Wanyama described the victory as "special" and one of the best results since he made the switch from Celtic in 2013.

"We expected a very very tough game and we showed what we can do," he said.

"I think this is one of the best away wins. They’re a really really difficult team to beat, especially at Stamford Bridge, so we were very glad to have the maximum points."