Warburton confirmed as Rangers boss

Mark Warburton has been charged with the task of reviving Rangers' fortunes after being confirmed as the club's new manager.

Warburton has signed a three-year deal with the Scottish Championship club after leaving his role at Brentford following the end of the season – a campaign that ended in defeat in the play-off semi-finals.

Rangers were also beaten in the play-offs last season as they looked to seal a place back in the Premiership, losing 6-1 on aggregate to Motherwell.

That defeat saw the end of Stuart McCall's reign at Ibrox, and Warburton is the man chosen to be his long-term successor.

Warburton will be assisted by David Weir, the 45-year-old returning to the club where he made 231 appearances as a player.