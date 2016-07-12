Warburton extends contract as Rangers boss

Mark Warburton will continue as Rangers manager through to the end of the 2018-19 season after agreeing a contract extension, he revealed on Monday.

Warburton announced that he and assistant David Weir will sign new contracts to take them beyond their current deals, which were set to expire in 2018.

"I'm all agreed with the club," he said. "David and myself will sign another year to our contracts."

There were doubts Warburton would continue as Rangers boss after delays in the negotiations, which the 53-year-old revealed were due to being on break.

"All the speculation was due to a 12-day holiday," he said. "It was no more than that. 'Why have you not signed?' Because I was away with the wife for 12 days.

"It's a privilege for me to be here in this position and for David with his status at the club.

"It's a great place to be and we have extended for another year until 2019."

Warburton added: "I have thoroughly enjoyed being at Rangers. It is a privilege to be Rangers manager.

"I hope very much the club think we had a good season last year and that they are happy with how myself, David, the staff and players have performed. It is nice combination to have.

"We said last year we started laying the foundations for what is a long-term project. We can now get our teeth into it and push forward. We know what we have to do, we know where the club wants to be."

Rangers are back in the Premiership in 2016-17 after a four-year absence.