Warner re-elected as CONCACAF president

Warner, who was unopposed, returns for his sixth consecutive term as head of the region which covers 35 FIFA member federations.

"I am honoured to have been entrusted to lead this Confederation for another four years, particularly in our 50th anniversary year," said Warner, who has headed CONCACAF since 1990.

Warner is widely viewed as a key power-broker within FIFA where he is a vice-president and has long been considered a key ally of FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

Lisle Austin of Barbados and Justino Compean, the Mexican Football Federation president, were elected as CONCACAF vice-presidents.

CONCACAF holds its bi-annual tournament, the Gold Cup, in June and will also celebrate its 50th anniversary.